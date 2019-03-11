Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Surrey RCMP making headway on elections fraud investigation

Mounties expect to submit a report to Crown counsel ‘within the next month’

The Surrey RCMP expects to submit a report to Crown counsel “within the next month” following a nearly seven-month police investigation into alleged widespread election fraud in this city leading up to the Oct. 20, 2018 civic election.

“I can confirm to you that we’re just finishing up our report to Crown Counsel and we’ll be submitting it within the next month,” Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko told the Now-Leader on Monday.

The Crown will then review the report to determine if charges are warranted.

“As you know the role of Surrey RCMP is not to make determinations on charges but to lay out evidence for Crown to review,” Sturko said. “All I can say is that we are finishing the report to Crown Counsel and within the next month they’ll have it.”

READ ALSO: Surrey election fraud investigation continues, with no charges yet

Three weeks before the election, the Surrey anti-gang grassroots organization Wake Up Surrey lodged a complaint with the RCMP on Sept. 28 alleging vote buying involving the city’s South Asian community, misuse of absentee ballots and a scheme to solicit registered voters to fill out mail-in voting forms with a total target of 15,000 eligible voters.

The RCMP has set up a dedicated tip line, at 604-599-7848.

Roughly a week before the election, the RCMP said 67 of 73 applications to vote by mail that police had examined were fraudulent, investigators had interviewed two “persons of interest” and were trying to determine if criminal charges, or charges under the Local Government Act, are warranted.

Investigators at that time had not found evidence of fraud linked to any political candidate or slate.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. farmers to benefit from late participation program

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP making headway on elections fraud investigation

Mounties expect to submit a report to Crown counsel ‘within the next month’

Repaired White Rock Pier to include concrete deck

The city has issued an RFP for reconstruction of the structure, which was damaged last December

Rainbow crosswalk could cost Delta $6,500

Crosswalk one of several ways identified by Delta staff to show city’s support for LGBTQ community

Pair of Surrey students earn $5,000 for youth homelessness

Princess Margaret Secondary project benefits Covenant House Vancouver

Snowfall warning issued in Lower Mainland despite approaching spring

Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley could see up to 10-15 centimetres

VIDEO: B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Micah Messent of Courtenay had been flying to Kenya for a UN Environment Assembly session

RCMP release security footage of stolen golden retriever from yard in B.C.

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public to help identify the woman in the video running with Atlas

B.C. farmers to benefit from late participation program

Federal agriculture minister announces help for B.C. farmers who dealt with financial losses in 2018

Canadians swamp airlines with safety concerns around Boeing 737 following crash

The accident raised concerns over parallels to a crash of the same model of aircraft in Indonesia last October

Feds launch review of official-languages law 50 years after its introduction

The 1969 law enshrined Canadians’ right to receive federal services in English or French

Sketch of suspect in UBC dispute released

This man is alleged to have injured a woman who tried to intervene

Wildlife activists slam B.C. business, clubs for ‘wolf-whacking’ contests

Chilcotin Guns, Creston Valley Rod and Gun Club and West Kootenay Outdoorsmen Club under fire

OECD concerned with allegations Trudeau interfered in SNC-Lavalin case

Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development oversees a global anti-bribery convention

Health Canada tightens marketing requirements for opioid prescriptions

In the first half of 2018 alone, 2,066 people across Canada died as a result of opioid overdoses

Most Read