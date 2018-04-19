Surrey RCMP make drug-trafficking arrest in White Rock

A drug-trafficking investigation led Surrey RCMP to White Rock Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. Chad Greig confirmed by email Thursday morning that officers arrested one person near Fir Street and Columbia Avenue around 4:30 p.m. April 18.

Greig described the individual as “suspected of drug trafficking.”

He would not disclose the person’s age, gender or hometown, but confirmed the arrest took place on the street and is “not believed to be associated to a residence in White Rock.”

“I can not provide any further information at this time as the individual was released on scene without charge and the investigation is ongoing,” Greig said.