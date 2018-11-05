Surrey RCMP make dial-a-dope busts

The Surrey RCMP seized a couple of vehicles, drugs and arrested two suspected drug traffickers

The Surrey RCMP Drug Unit and Gang Enforcement Team seized a couple of vehicles, drugs and arrested two suspected drug traffickers who police allege are associated to dial-a-dope operations in Surrey.

The busts happened in Guildford on Nov. 1, police say.

Corporal Elenore Sturko said that police seized suspected heroin, suspected heroin, money and cellphones.

Two men were arrested but charges have not been laid.

Sturko said that in October Surrey RCMP’s gang enforcement team did 107 “proactive checks” of 504 people and 239 vehicles “believed to be involved in suspicious or criminal activity.”



