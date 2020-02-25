Surrey RCMP looking to identify Fleetwood robbery suspect

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an alleged robbery in Fleetwood.
Police said the incident happened in the 15900-block of Fraser Highway on Feb. 8, 2020 when RCMP responded to reports of a robbery at a bank.
According to a release Tuesday, the male suspect entered the bank, “advised bank employees that he had a weapon and demanded cash.”
Police said a “sum of cash” was given to the suspect, “who subsequently fled.”
Surrey RCMP said the suspect is described at a black male, between 25 and 30 years old, about six feet tall with a medium build.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.
