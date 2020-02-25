Surrey RCMP looking to identify Fleetwood robbery suspect

Alleged incident happened in the 15900-block of Fraser Highway, police say

Surrey RCMP is looking to identify this suspect in an alleged robbery in Fleetwood that happened on Feb. 8, 2020. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an alleged robbery in Fleetwood.

Police said the incident happened in the 15900-block of Fraser Highway on Feb. 8, 2020 when RCMP responded to reports of a robbery at a bank.

According to a release Tuesday (Feb. 25) , the male suspect entered the bank, “advised bank employees that he had a weapon and demanded cash.”

Police said a “sum of cash” was given to the suspect, “who subsequently fled.”

Surrey RCMP said the suspect is described at a black male, between 25 and 30 years old, about six feet tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

READ ALSO: Surrey Mounties arrest man in Chatr Mobile store robbery in Whalley, Feb. 18, 2020

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP recover $80,000 worth of stolen property, Feb. 17, 2020



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter