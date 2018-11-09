Surrey RCMP are looking for witnesses to an assault in the Guildford area on Oct. 21. (Submitted map: Surrey RCMP)

CRIME

Surrey RCMP looking for witnesses to assault in Guildford area

Police say a man was assaulted in a parking lot in the 14500-block of 144A Ave.

Surrey RCMP say they are looking for witnesses to an assault on Oct. 21 in the Guildford area.

A man was assaulted in a parking lot in the 1500-block of 144A Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. on Oct. 21, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

Police said the man had “non-life threatening injuries” from the assault, adding people involved “were seen fleeing in a silver 4-door sedan.”

Surrey RCMP said investigators believe there may be witnesses who have not yet come forward to police to provide information for the investigation.

Witnesses to the assault or “any suspicious activity at that time,” are asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Most Read