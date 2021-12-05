Surrey RCMP looking for witnesses after collision between SUV, tractor-trailer

Two people walked away with minor injuries after a collision on Highway 15 Saturday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos) Two people walked away with minor injuries after a collision on Highway 15 Saturday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos) Two people walked away with minor injuries after a collision on Highway 15 Saturday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos) Two people walked away with minor injuries after a collision on Highway 15 Saturday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos) Two people walked away with minor injuries after a collision on Highway 15 Saturday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos) Two people walked away with minor injuries after a collision on Highway 15 Saturday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)

Surrey RCMP are looking for witnesses or dash-cam video after a serious vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer on Dec. 4.

Police say a tractor-trailer and SUV collided near 176 Street (Highway 15) and 88 Avenue at 4:50 p.m.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries, police said.

According to a witness to the aftermath, a Mercedes SUV appeared to be “t-boned” by the trailer, which left the trailer suspended in the air.

“Amazingly, the driver of the SUV walked away with minor injuries as did the truck driver,” the witness said. “Tragically, a dog that was in the SUV died, according to a bystander.”

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, has dash-cam video, or has additional information, to call RCMP non-emergency line at 604-599-0502.

