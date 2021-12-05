Surrey RCMP looking for witnesses after collision between SUV, tractor-trailer

Two people walked away with minor injuries after a collision on Highway 15 Saturday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)Two people walked away with minor injuries after a collision on Highway 15 Saturday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)
Two people walked away with minor injuries after a collision on Highway 15 Saturday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)Two people walked away with minor injuries after a collision on Highway 15 Saturday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)
Two people walked away with minor injuries after a collision on Highway 15 Saturday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)Two people walked away with minor injuries after a collision on Highway 15 Saturday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)
Two people walked away with minor injuries after a collision on Highway 15 Saturday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)Two people walked away with minor injuries after a collision on Highway 15 Saturday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)
Two people walked away with minor injuries after a collision on Highway 15 Saturday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)Two people walked away with minor injuries after a collision on Highway 15 Saturday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)
Two people walked away with minor injuries after a collision on Highway 15 Saturday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)Two people walked away with minor injuries after a collision on Highway 15 Saturday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)

Surrey RCMP are looking for witnesses or dash-cam video after a serious vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer on Dec. 4.

Police say a tractor-trailer and SUV collided near 176 Street (Highway 15) and 88 Avenue at 4:50 p.m.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries, police said.

According to a witness to the aftermath, a Mercedes SUV appeared to be “t-boned” by the trailer, which left the trailer suspended in the air.

“Amazingly, the driver of the SUV walked away with minor injuries as did the truck driver,” the witness said. “Tragically, a dog that was in the SUV died, according to a bystander.”

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, has dash-cam video, or has additional information, to call RCMP non-emergency line at 604-599-0502.

collision

Previous story
‘All our margins are gone’: Supply chain challenges squeeze small businesses
Next story
More snow expected to fall on Lower Mainland tonight

Just Posted

Abbotsford saw its first snowfall of the season on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
More snow expected to fall on Lower Mainland tonight

Two people walked away with minor injuries after a collision on Highway 15 Saturday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)
Surrey RCMP looking for witnesses after collision between SUV, tractor-trailer

Simie Schtroks, co-director of the Centre for Judaism of the Lower Fraser Valley, with Dreidel Man, at the 2019 Menorah-lighting at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre. This year’s event is to be held in White Rock’s Memorial Park. (Contributed file photo)
Chanukah By-the-Sea set for Sunday in White Rock

Surrey firefighters battled a blaze on 80th Avenue between 170th and 176th Streets Dec. 3. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
UPDATE: Police close 80th Avenue because of barn fire