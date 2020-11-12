Surrey RCMP looking for video, witnesses to Newton pedestrian crash

The Surrey RCMP is looking for witnesses and video related to a pedestrian crash in Newton on Nov. 9. The victim, a 69-year-old woman, died on her way to hospital.

“It has not been determined if the death is attributed to the collision,” Corporal Elenore Sturko said.

The victim was hit while crossing in a marked crosswalk at 121A Street and 75 Avenue, at about 5:23 p.m., by a vehicle making a left turn. The driver remained at the scene and provided her information.

“The pedestrian was transported to the hospital by ambulance and initially it appeared that she had sustained only minor injuries” Sturko noted. “However, the woman died during transport.”

The Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team has taken conduct of this investigation and is asking anyone with dash-cam video, or any witnesses who can assist in this investigation, to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



