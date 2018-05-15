Surrey RCMP looking for two men in Guildford shooting

Surrey RCMP looking for Allan Jesse Hiscock, 46, and Jamie Westlake, 54, in connection with a shooting in Guildford on May 5th.

Patrolling officers heard gunfire, found a seriously injured man in the 10300-block of 149A Street and had him transported to hospital. Corporal Elenore Sturko said a vehicle was tracked, with help from B.C. RCMP’s Air 1 helicopter, to the 9500-block of Scott Road where on May 7 police executed search warrants.

Hiscock has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon. He is white, five feet 11 inches tall, 150 pounds and has blue eyes, short brown hair and a brown goatee. He also has numerous tattoos on his arms.

Allan Jesse Hiscock, 46. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Westlake is charged with assault. He is white, five feet eight inches tall and 205 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair. He also has numerous tattoos on his arms.

Jamie Westlake, 54. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Meantime, two other people have been arrested and are now in custody, charged with attempted murder and two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm. They are Michael Branden Anderson, 37, and Denise Clara Watson, 41.


Surrey RCMP looking for two men in Guildford shooting

Hiscock charged with assault with a weapon, possession of prohibited weapon. Westlake, with assault

