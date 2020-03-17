Surrey RCMP photo

Surrey RCMP looking for suspect who tried to kiss a woman

Police say this happened Dec. 13, 2019 outside of the Guildford Library

Surrey Mounties are looking for a suspect in a Dec. 13, 2019 attempted sex assault outside of Guildford Library “during which a man attempted to give an unsolicited kiss to a woman.”

The suspect is white, in his late 30s, slim, about five feet nine inches tall, and was last seen wearing a red-and-green toque and a grey jacket with yellow stripes down the sleeves.

“Investigators believe that this man may be homeless,” Constable Richard Wright said. “The woman was not harmed during the incident. Investigators have now been provided CCTV footage of the suspect and are looking to identify the man.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
