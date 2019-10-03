William Daniels=Sey. (RCMP photo)

Surrey RCMP looking for suspect in forcible confinement case

William Daniels-Sey, 21, is described as dark-skinned with black hair and brown eyes

Surrey Mounties are trying to locate William Daniels-Sey in connection with a forcible confinement investigation.

This stems from allegations a man was held against his will inside a vehicle and assaulted, received by the RCMP on July 2.

Two other suspects have turned themselves in. They are Hashi Jama Jama and Hassan Shakib.

Jama is charged with forcible confinement, robbery and assault and Shakib is charged with forcible confinement, using an imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence, and robbery.

Daniels-Sey, 21, is described as dark-skinned with black hair and brown eyes. He is charged with forcible confinement and robbery as a warrant is out for his arrest.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
