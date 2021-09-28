Police are looking for Shi Liu, 47, of Surrey who was reported missing after not returning home from a hunting trip. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP looking for Surrey man who hasn’t returned home from hunting trip

Surrey Mounties need help to locate a 47-year-old Surrey man who hasn’t return home from a hunting trip.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said Shi Liu left Surrey on Sept. 21 and was expected to return home on Sept. 23.

“It is believed that Shi Liu travelled to the Merritt, B.C. area,” she said. “It is out of character for Shi Liu not to return home as planned. Family and police have not been able to make contact with Shi Liu and are concerned for his well-being.”

He is described as Asian, five feet eight inches tall and 170 pounds, with black thinning hair. He was driving a black 2008 Nissan Pathfinder, B.C. licence plate KV386V.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.


