Surrey RCMP looking for sex assault, break-in suspect

The crimes are alleged to have occurred at about 6:40 a.m. May 21 in the 12900-block of 101A Avenue

The Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit is “actively working” to locate Matthew Christopher Hamm, 43, identified by police as the suspect in an alleged break-in and sexual assault of a woman May 21 in Whalley.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred at about 6:40 a.m. in the 12900-block of 101A Avenue.

Hamm is five foot 10 inches and 170 pounds with black greying curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a blue shirt, jeans and dark runners with white soles.

“If you see Matthew Hamm call 9-1-1 immediately and do not to approach him,” Cpl Vanessa Munn advises.

Police ask anyone with information that could assist investigators in locating Hamm to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
surrey rcmp

