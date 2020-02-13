Photo of robbery suspect released by Surrey RCMP on Thursday (Feb. 13).

Surrey RCMP looking for restaurant robbery suspect

The robbery happened July 9, 2019 at 4:40 p.m., in the 12800-block of 76th Avenue

Surrey Mounties are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect alleged to have robbed a restaurant in Newton last summer.

The robbery happened July 9, 2019 at 4:40 p.m., in the 12800-block of 76th Avenue.

Constable Richard Wright said a robber took money from a cash register “with force, as well as a donation box with cash inside.”

The suspect is white, about 26 years old, five feet six inches tall and had a medium build.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

READ ALSO: Surrey Mounties hunt for Newton robbery suspect


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

RCMPSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters
Next story
Victim was fatally shot with kids in backseat after party at Langley Chuck E. Cheese

Just Posted

Cloverdale Chamber director chats about his recent sports mission to Uganda

Scott Wheatley talks umpiring, traffic, orphanages, and a baby

Free activities on Family Day weekend in Surrey

Geocache Treasure Hunt and other events planned

Surrey RCMP looking for restaurant robbery suspect

The robbery happened July 9, 2019 at 4:40 p.m., in the 12800-block of 76th Avenue

Jazz festival will welcome 2,000 student musicians to Surrey school

Event returns to Sullivan Heights Secondary on Feb. 21-22

Surrey council supports Locke’s warming shelter motion

Brenda Locke asks city staff to ‘immediately work on an option’ to provide warming centre in North Surrey this winter

VIDEO: Dentists worried about shortage of masks amid coronavirus outbreak

Feds: ‘There are a lot of people wearing masks who don’t need to wear masks’

Fear, boredom and adventure on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

Still another week or more of quarantine on Diamond Princess due to coronavirus outbreak

Victim was fatally shot with kids in backseat after party at Langley Chuck E. Cheese

IHIT is asking drivers with dash cam footage to come forward

Breaking: Pipeline protests stop West Coast Express

No eastbound runs Thursday afternoon: TransLink

Valentine’s is the biggest day of the year to sell flowers in B.C.

Men should pre-order ahead of time Valentine’s Day, but they don’t

One day to go: Last-second Valentine’s Day ideas

Some quick, romantic options for the last-minute planner

Man posts 2019 letter resigning from military after latest RCMP enforcement of pipeline order

Daryn Forsyth said he could no longer serve a Crown whose actions he disagreed with

Time is up for downtown Chilliwack’s iconic clock tower

Five Corners landmark to be refurbished over the weekend at the end of its life

CN shuts down eastern rail network, Via service due to anti-pipeline blockades

The company says that means stopping all transcontinental trains across its Canadian network

Most Read