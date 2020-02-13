Surrey RCMP looking for restaurant robbery suspect

The robbery happened July 9, 2019 at 4:40 p.m., in the 12800-block of 76th Avenue

Photo of robbery suspect released by Surrey RCMP on Thursday (Feb. 13).

Surrey Mounties are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect alleged to have robbed a restaurant in Newton last summer.

The robbery happened July 9, 2019 at 4:40 p.m., in the 12800-block of 76th Avenue.

Constable Richard Wright said a robber took money from a cash register “with force, as well as a donation box with cash inside.”

The suspect is white, about 26 years old, five feet six inches tall and had a medium build.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

