Surrey RCMP looking for owner of stolen catalytic converters

They were found last Thursday, along with some power tools, in an abandoned rental truck

Surrey Mounties are looking for the owner of these catalytic converters. (Surrey RCMP photo)

The Surrey RCMP is looking for the owner of four large brand-new catalytic converters police found last Thursday, along with some power tools, in an abandoned rental truck.

Police spotted the “suspicious” truck near the intersection of Bridgeview Drive and King George Boulevard and not long after found it abandoned at a construction site nearby.

“Police identified and arrested a woman who was associated to the vehicle, and believe a second person is still outstanding,” Constable Richard Wright said. “Charges have not been laid as the investigation is ongoing.”

He said the catalytic converters appear to have been recently cut from a vehicle. Police ask anyone who thinks they are the owner to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



