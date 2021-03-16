Surrey RCMP looking for missing woman

Surrey Mounties are looking for Anita Jindal, 52, who has been reported missing in Newton.

Police say she was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on March 15, in the 13300-block of 67B Ave, and has not been heard from since.

She is South Asian, five feet two inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair and dark brown eyes. Jindal was last seen wearing a dark jacket, black leggings and blue denim shoes and was also wearing silver bangles on her wrists.

Police noted it is out of character for her to be out of touch for this long.

They ask anyone withe information as to her whereabouts to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

