Surrey RCMP looking for missing woman last seen in Whalley two weeks ago

Surrey RCMP say Raquel Amaral has been missing since May 29, when she was seen near 107th Avenue and King George Boulevard. (Photo: Police handout)

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help locate Raquel Amaral, a 41-year-old woman who went missing in late May.

Police say Amaral was last seen at 5:45 a.m. on May 29 in the 10700-block of King George Boulevard.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Surrey RCMP describe Amaral as Caucasian, five feet two inches tall, 119 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Amaral was last seen wearing a red ball cap and a red jacket.

Police and family are concerned for her health and wellbeing, as it is out of character for her to be out of touch for this long.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-81448.

