Dylan Peters. (RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP looking for missing teen

Dylan Peters, 17, has been missing since Wednesday

Surrey Mounties need help to find Dylan Peters, 17, who has been missing since Wednesday.

Call police if you know where he is, at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2019-58574.

He was last seen at about 8 a.m. on April 24, in the 15300-block of 99th Avenue. He has not been heard from since.

Peters is white, six feet two inches tall, and has dark brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a black vest with spikes and safety pins, a long sleeved black shirt and black jeans.

“Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being,” said Staff Sergeant Murray Hedderson. “It is out of character for this person not to contact the family.”


