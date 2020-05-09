Surrey RCMP looking for missing senior

Anzhong Huang, 82, last seen in the 14500-block of Wellington Drive

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing senior. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP is looking for a missing 82-year-old man.

Police say Anzhong Huang was last seen in the 14500-block of Wellington Drive around 11 p.m. on Friday (May 8), according to a release from Surrey RCMP Saturday.

Huang has not been heard from since, Surrey RCMP said.

Police said he is described as Asian, 5’4” tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a yellow and grey hat, bright blue puffy jacket, a blue-collared shirt, light brown/beige pants and dark blue sandal slippers, according to police.

Huang, police said, may be carrying a medium-sized black bag.

Surrey RCMP said he only speaks Mandarin and is “not familiar with the area.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-69425.

