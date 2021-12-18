UPDATE: Police say he has been found safe

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 24-year-old, who is autistic with a developmental disability.

Josiah Lam was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 17) at a medical clinic at 13719 72 Ave., according to a release from Surrey RCMP. Police say he has not been seen or heard from since.

Lam is Chinese, five-foot-eight and 187 lbs.

He has short black hair and was last seen wearing a dark-grey coloured puffy jacket, baggy jeans and running shoes. Lam was wearing a white lanyard around his neck with an ID card, and a grey backpack. He carries contact information in his backpack.

Police have not provided a photo.

Surrey RCMP say Lam is at risk alone in the community, but he understands and speaks English. He speaks in quiet whispers at times and may repeat what is said to him.

Anyone with information Lam is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2021-121989.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

missing personsurrey rcmp