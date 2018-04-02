Surrey RCMP looking for missing man

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help find a missing man who was last seen in Newton.
According to a press release, Rochean Smith was last seen on Feb. 9 when he was dropped off at the corner of 72nd Avenue and 128th Street.
Police say Smith apparently had plans to go to Vancouver Island to look for work as a landscaper and return to Surrey within four weeks.
He has not been seen or heard from since.
Police, family and friends are concerned for his health and well-being.
Rochean Smith is described as a 25 years old, dark skinned, 5’11”, 150 lbs, with dark curly hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number : 2018-42500.