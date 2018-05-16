Surrey RCMP looking for missing man with prosthetic leg

Thomas Greenizan, 67, was last seen, in the 7300-block of King George Boulevard, at 6:20 p.m Tuesday

Surrey RCMP need help to find a man with a prosthetic leg who went missing in Newton early Tuesday evening.

Thomas Greenizan was last seen, in the 7300-block of King George Boulevard, at 6:20 p.m. He is 67, white, of slim build and has grey hair, a white moustache and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, grey pants and black shoes. He uses a wheelchair.

“It is out of character for this person to be out of touch this long,” Corporal Elenore Sturko said. “This person suffers from a medical condition requiring medication.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



