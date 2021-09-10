Surrey RCMP looking for missing man Siasat Cheema

Cheema, 30, was last seen in the area of 88 Avenue and King George Boulevard on Sept. 9

Surrey Mounties are looking for a missing man who was last seen in the area of Bear Creek.

Siasat Cheema, 30, is South Asia, about six feet tall and 200 pounds with black hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, on Sept. 9, in the area of 88 Avenue and King George Boulevard.

“It is out of character for Siasat Cheema to be out of contact, and police and family are concerned for his well-being,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said Friday.

Police ask anyone with information on Cheema’s whereabouts to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

missing personsurrey rcmp