Surrey RCMP looking for missing man last seen on Jan. 15

Police say Gurwinder Kular was last seen near 72nd Avenue and 137th Street

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 32-year-old, Gurwinder Kular, who was last seen on Jan. 15, 2021 near 72nd Avenue and 137th Street. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 32-year-old.

Gurwinder Kular was last seen on Jan. 15, near 72nd Avenue and 137th Street, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Tuesday (Jan. 26).

Police said Kular is “known to frequent this area, as well as Surrey Central and the Guildford area.”

Kular is described as South Asian, about five-foot-eight, with a medium build. Police said he has short black hair and a short black beard, adding he has a “visible half-inch scar in the middle of his forehead.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-163552.



