Surrey RCMP looking for missing man last seen in Whalley

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help find a 25-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week.

Police say

Joshua Derrah was reported missing on Sept. 11 and was last seen in Whalley, although a specific location was not released.

He has not been heard from since.

Derrah is described as Caucasian, five feet 11 inches tall, 168 pounds with a slim build, short brown hair, brown eyes, and brown facial stubble.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, to make an anonymous report contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



