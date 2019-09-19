Joshua Derrah. (Photo: Police handout)

Surrey RCMP looking for missing man last seen in Whalley

Police say Joshua Derrah was reported missing on Sept. 11 and has not been heard from since

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help find a 25-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week.

Police say

Joshua Derrah was reported missing on Sept. 11 and was last seen in Whalley, although a specific location was not released.

He has not been heard from since.

Derrah is described as Caucasian, five feet 11 inches tall, 168 pounds with a slim build, short brown hair, brown eyes, and brown facial stubble.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, to make an anonymous report contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.


