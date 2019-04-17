Surrey RCMP looking for missing man

Amritras Singh was last seen on April 16 in the 6900-block of 122nd Street: police

Amritras Singh was last seen on April 16 in the 6900-block of 122nd Street, police said. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s helping in finding a 22-year-old man.

Amritras Singh, according to a news release from police Wednesday (April 17), was last seen on April 16 around 7 a.m. in the 6900-block of 122nd Street. Surrey RCMP said he has not been heard from since.

Police described Singh as South Asian, about five-foot-two with a medium build. He has a black beard and brown eyes.

Singh, police said, was last seen wearing a blue turban, black jacket and black pants.

Surrey RCMP said Amritras is “known to frequent temples located in Surrey and Canada Place in Vancouver.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-54102.


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Death of woman found in Maple Ridge creek now deemed suspicious
Next story
Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Just Posted

Police release photos of suspect in attempted gas station robbery in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say suspect took off without taking any money after he bear sprayed employee

PHOTOS: Fabric-formed concrete strengthens new Surrey gallery show and house under construction

Designer Omer Arbel’s work in ‘Particles for the Built World’ exhibit and at South Surrey home

Surrey looks to expand electric vehicle charging stations

City to apply for more than $500K in provincial funding

South Surrey White Rock Chamber of Commerce to host MP

Gordie Hogg to speak at ‘Coffee and Conversation’ event at Rotary Fieldhouse

Health Canada issues second warning on Surrey herbal clinic products

People advised to ‘immediately’ stop using A1 Herbal Ayurvedic Clinic Ltd. products

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Study links preschool screen time to behavioural and attention problems

The research looked at more than 2,400 families

More than $100,000 raised for family of professional skier who died near Pemberton

Dave Treadway leaves behind his pregnant wife and two young boys

BC SPCA asks public for donations after puppy caught in trap

The puppy’s medical bills are expected to amount to more than $4,600

B.C. party bus monitors required to watch for booze, drugs on board

New rule in time for grad outings, minister Claire Trevena says

Could a pharmacist’s consultation help more people get vaccinated?

Canadian study suggests giving pharmacists a monetary incentive to consult would cut influenza cases

Death of woman found in Maple Ridge creek now deemed suspicious

Ridge Meadows identify woman as May Cunningham. Her body was found in Kanaka Creek

Vancouver police: Parents should talk to their teens about risks at 4-20 pot event

Controversial event to be especially popular because of musical guests Cypress Hill

Scam watch: Better Business Bureau says wait to donate to Notre Dame rebuild

Bureau says scammers take advantage of whatever is in the news

Most Read