Surrey RCMP looking for missing man

If you’ve seen Paul Harrison, 42, police ask that you call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502

Surrey RCMP are looking to Paul Harrison, 42, who has been missing since March 20. If you know where he is, police ask that you call them at 604-599-0502.

He was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. near Scott Road and New McLennan Rd. He was last heard from at 6:50 p.m. Sunday.

He’s described as white, about five feet seven inches tall and 170 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing blue jeans, a dark blue American Eagle-brand T-Shirt with a red logo on front, a grey hoodie and brown boots.

“Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being,” said Sergeant Chad Greig.



