Surrey RCMP looking for missing Indigenous woman last seen July 29

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Indigenous woman who has not been seen since July 29.
Alisa Hearl, 42, was last seen Friday around 4:30 p.m. near 96 Avenue and King George Boulevard, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Wednesday (Aug. 3).
Hearl is described as five-foot-five, with a medium build. She has black and white hair and hazel eyes.
Police say she was last seen wearing a black hat, a grey Reebok T-shirt, burgundy yoga pants, white/grey shoes and carrying a dark grey backpack.
Anyone with information about Hearl is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.
