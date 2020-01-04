Surrey RCMP looking for missing Indigenous teen

Surrey RCMP is looking for missing 13-year-old Charmaine Ulmer. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Charmaine Ulmer, 13, last seen on Jan. 3, police say

Surrey RCMP is looking for missing Indigenous teen Charmaine Ulmer.

Charmaine, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Saturday (Jan. 4), was last seen on Jan. 3 around 6:45 p.m. in the 6600-block of 143A Street.

She has not been heard from since, police said.

RCMP said Charmaine, 13, is described as a 5’3” and about 83 lbs. She has brown, medium-length hair with brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red “Thrasher” hoodie, black leggings and white Air Max running shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-1515.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter