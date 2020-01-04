Surrey RCMP looking for missing Indigenous teen

Surrey RCMP is looking for missing Indigenous teen Charmaine Ulmer.
Charmaine, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Saturday (Jan. 4), was last seen on Jan. 3 around 6:45 p.m. in the 6600-block of 143A Street.
She has not been heard from since, police said.
RCMP said Charmaine, 13, is described as a 5’3” and about 83 lbs. She has brown, medium-length hair with brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a red “Thrasher” hoodie, black leggings and white Air Max running shoes.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-1515.
