Surrey RCMP looking for missing ‘high risk’ 12-year-old girl

Aidan Zafreen Dyck was last seen at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 in the 10300-block of 152nd Street

Aidan Zafreen Dyck went missing on Aug. 29 in Surrey. Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being as it is out of character for this person to be out of touch this long. (Photo: Police handout)

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help locate a missing 12-year-old girl that is described as “high risk.”

Aidan Zafreen Dyck was last seen at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 in the 10300-block of 152nd Street

She is described as 12 years old, Caucasian/Fijian, five feet one inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown and and brown eyes.

Dyck was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, a black tank top, and a grey skirt with pompoms on bottom.

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being as it is out of character for this person to be out of touch this long.

Dyck has a medical condition requiring medication.

She is known to frequent certain areas of Surrey Central and Guildford.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2018-128846.