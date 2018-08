Hailey McClelland was last seen at about 8:15 a.m. on July 27, in the 18400-block of 56th Avenue

Surrey RCMP need help to find a missing girl, 15-year-old Hailey McClelland.

She was last seen at about 8:15 a.m. on July 27, in the 18400-block of 56th Avenue. She is white, five feet five inches tall, 108 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde and orange hair.

Police ask anyone with information as to her whereabouts to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



