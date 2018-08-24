Hans Buttner, 83, is missing after being last seen in Surrey on Aug. 23. Police and family are concerned for his health and well being as he suffers from a medical condition and requires medication. (Photo submitted)

Surrey RCMP looking for missing elderly man who needs medication

Hans Buttner, 83, was last seen on Aug. 23 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the 13100-block of 106A Ave.

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help locate an elderly man who went missing on Thursday.

Police say 83-year-old Hans Buttner was last seen on Aug. 23 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the 13100-block of 106A Ave.

Buttner is described as Caucasian, five feet 10 inches tall, with a slim build, grey hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and grey pants.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well being as he suffers from a medical condition and requires medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

