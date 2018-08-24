Surrey RCMP looking for missing elderly man who needs medication

Hans Buttner, 83, was last seen on Aug. 23 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the 13100-block of 106A Ave.

Hans Buttner, 83, is missing after being last seen in Surrey on Aug. 23. Police and family are concerned for his health and well being as he suffers from a medical condition and requires medication. (Photo submitted)

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help locate an elderly man who went missing on Thursday.

Police say 83-year-old Hans Buttner was last seen on Aug. 23 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the 13100-block of 106A Ave.

Buttner is described as Caucasian, five feet 10 inches tall, with a slim build, grey hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and grey pants.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well being as he suffers from a medical condition and requires medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.