Surrey RCMP looking for missing boy, age 14

Brayden Ritchat, 14, last seen in the 10800-block of 141st Street in Whalley on Feb. 21

Surrey RCMP are looking for missing Surrey boy Brayden Ritchat, 14, last seen in the 10800-block of 141st Street in Whalley on Feb. 21.

He is described as Indigenous, with brown hair and green eyes, and a light fair complexion. He is five feet tall.

“Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being,” Corporal Elenore Sturko said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

