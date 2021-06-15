UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say missing 13-year-old has been found and is safe

Steven Vail was last seen at 8 a.m. after arriving at Frank Hurt Secondary but did not show up for his 8:30 a.m. class.

UPDATED (3:42 p.m. June 15, 2021): Surrey RCMP say the missing boy has been found and is safe.

Surrey Mounties are looking for Steven Vail, a 13-year-old boy reported missing in Newton this Tuesday morning.

“Although it is not uncommon for Steven to leave school, his family, teachers, and police are concerned for his well-being, as he has not yet returned home,” said Corporal Vanessa Munn.

Vail is white, five feet five inches tall, 120 pounds and medium built with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing black pants and a black hoody with red inner lining.

Police ask anyone who knows where he is to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.



