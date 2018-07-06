Patricia Seddon, 71, went missing in South Surrey on July 5. (Photo: Police handout)

UPDATE: Missing 71-year-old woman found safe, Surrey RCMP say

Patricia Seddon went missing July 5 near the Peace Arch Border Crossing

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say Patricia Seddon has been found safe.

Police hope the public can help locate a senior who went missing in South Surrey this week.

Surrey RCMP say Patricia Seddon, 71, has been missing since approximately 8:15 p.m. on July 5, when she was last seen in the vicinity of the Peace Arch Border Crossing.

Police are concerned for her well-being, as Seddon may become confused and disoriented.

Seddon is described as a Caucasian woman, 160 pounds, with long, curly, grey and white hair. She has blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, with a red jacket tied around her waist. Police say Seddon was carrying a white handbag when she disappeared, and was seen with a small black and white Shihtzu dog.

Police previously issued a missing persons alert for Seddon, saying she had last been seen at 2:30 p.m. on June 17, in the 9200 block of 121 Street. A subsequent release from police stated she had been found, but another missing persons alert was released today (July 6).

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2018-97539.

Or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

