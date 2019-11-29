Surrey RCMP say Arpad “R.P.” Sator went missing on Nov. 28. (Photo: Police handout)

Surrey RCMP looking for missing 70-year-old man

Police say Arpad “R.P.” Sator was last seen at 4 p.m. on Nov. 28 in the 15100-block of Highway 10

Surrey RCMP is asking for helping in finding a missing 70-year-old man.

Police say Arpad “R.P.” Sator was last seen at 4 p.m. on Nov. 28 in the 15100-block of Highway 10 in Surrey.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Sator is described as Caucasian, five feet six inches tall, 157 pounds, with thin white hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, cream coloured shoes and a grey knit toque with a black stripe around the middle.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-184711.


