Stanley Peters, 69, was last seen in the 13600-block of 94A Avenue on June 15. He uses a walker and has a condition that requires medication. (Photo: Police handout)

Whalley

Surrey RCMP looking for missing 69-year-old man who uses a walker

Police say Stanley Peters, who was last seen on June 15, is known to frequent the Whalley area

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help them locate a missing 69-year-old man who suffers from a condition requiring medication.

Police say Stanley Peters was last seen at 6:10 p.m. on June 15 in Whalley, in the 13600-block of 94A Avenue.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Peters is described as Caucasian, six feet three inches tall, 260 pounds with grey hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black leather vest, camouflage long sleeved shirt, black sweat pants, brown shoes, and he uses a walker.

He is known to frequent the Whalley area.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-88517.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Police in North Delta nab alleged thief riding stolen bike, carrying another
Next story
Parents of B.C. murder victim want her personal belongings back

Just Posted

Days numbered for Surrey’s Back on Track recovery homes

As operator pledges to fight, clients predict loss will ‘send us back in our addiction’

Surrey RCMP looking for missing 69-year-old man who uses a walker

Police say Stanley Peters, who was last seen on June 15, is known to frequent the Whalley area

South Surrey Spirit Garden to host Solstice Stroll

Candlelight event to begin at 8 p.m. June 22

White Rock’s Eccles earns softball, baseball honours

Claire Eccles to have jersey retired by Victoria HarbourCats

Nearly 200 motorcycles take off from Cloverdale for Brenden’s Ride

Annual fundraiser supports programs that empower people with disabilities

VIDEO: Huge crowds gather in downtown Toronto for Raptors parade

Mayor John Tory declares it ‘We The North Day’ after team’s historic NBA title win

Feds announce $50M strategy to fight dementia

Emphasis is on prevention and and supporting caregivers

Federal Liberals’ plan to help first-time homebuyers to kick in weeks before election

Ottawa to pick up 5% of a mortgage on existing homes for households that earn under $120,000 a year

Parents of B.C. murder victim want her personal belongings back

Lisa Dudley’s parents, Rosemarie and Mark Surakka, were at the Mission RCMP detachment Sunday

B.C. VIEWS: When farmland protection doesn’t protect farmers

Secondary residences aren’t mansions, families tell Lana Popham

Bombers down B.C. Lions 33-23 in season opener

Former Lion Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg with 148 rushing yards

Northern B.C. family remembers murdered Indigenous woman with memorial walk

Still no closure for Ramona Wilson’s family 25 years later

Pride flag taken down by Township of Langley

Woman said she was told it was removed from her front yard because of a complaint

B.C. university to offer mentorship program for former youth in care

Students using the provincial tuition waiver program will soon be able to form a community at KPU

Most Read