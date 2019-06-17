Surrey RCMP looking for missing 69-year-old man who uses a walker

Police say Stanley Peters, who was last seen on June 15, is known to frequent the Whalley area

Stanley Peters, 69, was last seen in the 13600-block of 94A Avenue on June 15. He uses a walker and has a condition that requires medication. (Photo: Police handout)

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help them locate a missing 69-year-old man who suffers from a condition requiring medication.

Police say Stanley Peters was last seen at 6:10 p.m. on June 15 in Whalley, in the 13600-block of 94A Avenue.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Peters is described as Caucasian, six feet three inches tall, 260 pounds with grey hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black leather vest, camouflage long sleeved shirt, black sweat pants, brown shoes, and he uses a walker.

He is known to frequent the Whalley area.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-88517.



