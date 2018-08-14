Surrey RCMP looking for missing 66-year-old man

Verne Raynard was last seen at 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 12 in the 10500-block of 125B Street

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help find a missing 66-year-old man.

Police say Verne Raynard was last seen at 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 12 in the 10500-block of 125B Street.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Raynard is described as Caucasian, five feet 11 inches tall, 209 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

A clothing description has not been provided by police.

Surrey RCMP and Raynard’s family are concerned for his health and well-being.

It is out of character for Raynard to be out of touch this long and he suffers from a medical condition requiring medication.

Raynard is known to frequent the following areas: the 14800-block of 108th Avenue, Surrey Central, and the White Rock pier.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2018-119627.