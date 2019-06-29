Surrey RCMP looking for missing 55-year-old man

Blair Patelli last seen in Langley on June 26

Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Blair Patelli, who has been missing since June 26.

Patelli, 55, was last seen in the 7500-block of Production Way in Langley around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a Surrey RCMP release Saturday morning (June 29).

Police said he has not been seen or heard from since, and “police and family are concerned for his wellbeing.”

Patelli, according to police, is described as Caucasian, 6’4”, 280 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Police did not have a description for Patelli’s clothing.

Police said it is “believed” that he has his dog with him – a male German shepherd-golden retriever cross – which is “dark brown/black in colour.”

Surrey RCMP said it is “out of character” for Patelli to be out of touch for this long.

Police also said Patelli’s white F-450 pickup truck is missing. The licence place is KN 0177.

It is “possible,” police said, that Patelli may be headed to B.C.’s Interior.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-83434.



