Police say Tracy Bethel went missing around 4:30 p.m. on April 6. She was last seen in the 8600-block of 154th Street.

Surrey RCMP looking for missing 34-year-old woman

Tracy Bethel was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on April 6 in the 8600-block of 154th Street

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help locate a “high risk” missing woman.

Police say Tracy Bethel was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on April 6 in the 8600-block of 154th Street.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Bethel, 34, is described as Caucasian, five feet two inches tall, with a medium build, blond hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a white and green summer dress when she went missing.

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.

Surrey RCMP say Bethel was last seen driving a 2013 Red Dodge Caravan with a British Columbia licence plate (GM059D).

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-49164.

Previous story
Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC
Next story
VIDEO: Families displaced after fire, explosion at Surrey townhouse

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Semiahmoo powwow returns to Earl Marriott

Music, arts and dance was celebrated at annual event

Surrey RCMP looking for missing 34-year-old woman

Tracy Bethel was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on April 6 in the 8600-block of 154th Street

Young Peninsula students test their business ideas

Group of youth met at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre on Sunday to sell their handmade products

PHOTOS: Anniversary of Vimy Ridge commemorated in Cloverdale ceremony

Cadets, veterans, dignitaries attend Sunday morning ceremony in Veteran’s Square

PHOTOS: White Rock Tritons take on Victoria Eagles

Tritons lost the first of two games scheduled for Sunday afternoon

VIDEO: Strangely energetic harbour porpoises hang out off B.C.’s north coast

Research biologists who took boat out in Prince Rupert’s harbour say porpoises’ activity is unique

5 to start your day

Vintage cars destroyed in fire, gas prices hit $1.33 a litre in Maple Ridge, and more

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins select group, just fourth Canadian to perform spacewalk

Saint-Jacques’ and NASA astronaut Anne McClain officially began their spacewalk just after 7:30 a.m. EDT

One believed dead after Greater Victoria house fire traps occupants

Crews perform multiple ladder rescues to save occupants

Attorney General David Eby says parents with dependent kids should make will

Eby says that’s the reason the province has proclaimed the upcoming week as Make a Will Week

Canada shows support for Green Shirt Day, Humboldt Bronco organ donor

Weeks before the tragedy Logan Boulet had registered to become an organ donor

Two new cases of measles confirmed in Victoria, bringing total in B.C. to 25

New exposure warnings involve Camosun, Hillside Mall, BC Transit and more

Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

Most Read