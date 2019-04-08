Surrey RCMP looking for missing 34-year-old woman

Tracy Bethel was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on April 6 in the 8600-block of 154th Street

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help locate a “high risk” missing woman.

Police say Tracy Bethel was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on April 6 in the 8600-block of 154th Street.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Bethel, 34, is described as Caucasian, five feet two inches tall, with a medium build, blond hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a white and green summer dress when she went missing.

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.

Surrey RCMP say Bethel was last seen driving a 2013 Red Dodge Caravan with a British Columbia licence plate (GM059D).

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-49164.