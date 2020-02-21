Surrey RCMP looking for missing 21-year-old

Police say Kenny Tran was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 19

Police say Kenny Tran hasn’t been seen since Feb. 19. (Contributed photo)

Surrey RCMP is asking the public for help locating 21-year-old Kenny Tran.

Police say Tran was last heard from on Wednesday (Feb. 19) at approximately 1:30 p.m., and his last known location was in the 5800-block of 137B Street.

According to a news release, Tran is believed to be with his vehicle, described as a blue 2013 Volkswagen Golf hatchback with BC licence plate JK9 21J.

He was reported missing on Thursday evening (Feb. 20) and Surrey RCMP’s Missing Persons Unit is investigating, the release adds.

Tran is described as a five-foot-seven Asian man, with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a light brown tank top with a grey jacket. Police and family are concerned for Tran’s well-being.

Anyone with information about Tran’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

missing personSurrey