Shaurya Rana, 17, went missing on April 1 and Surrey RCMP hope the public can help locate him. (Police handout)

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help find a missing 17-year-old boy.

Police say Shaurya Rana was last seen April 1 at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 8700-block of 160th Street.

He wear glasses and is known to wear black track suits.

Police and his family are concerned for his well being.

Anyone with information on Shaurya’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca quoting file number 2019-47563.