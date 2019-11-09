Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find missing 16-year-old Maddison Bellisle. (Image: Surrey RCMP handout)

Missing person

Surrey RCMP looking for missing 16-year-old Indigenous girl

Maddison Bellisle was last seen in the 15900-block of 88A Avenue: police

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old Indigenous girl.

Maddison Bellisle, according to a release from police Saturday (Nov. 9), was last seen in on Nov. 8 around 9:40 p.m. in the 15900-block of 88A Avenue. She has not been heard from since.

RCMP say Bellisle is described as 5’8”, about 150 lbs., with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark grey sweater, grey sweatpants and white runners.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-174061.


