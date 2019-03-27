Surrey RCMP looking for missing 15-year-old girl

Police say Natalie Findley-Langley was last seen at 7 a.m. on March 20 in the 9800-block of 160th Street

Police say Natalie Findley-Langley went missing after being last seen at 7 a.m. on March 20 in the 9800-block of 160th Street, near North Surrey Secondary and Tynehead Park. (Police handout)

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Natalie Findley-Langley was last seen at 7 a.m. on March 20 in the 9800-block of 160th Street, near North Surrey Secondary and Tynehead Park.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Natalie is described as Jamaican/Caucasian, five feet three inches tall, 115 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown hair usually worn in a ponytail.

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being as it is out of character for Natalie to be out of touch this long.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca quoting file number 2019-42004.