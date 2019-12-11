Surrey RCMP looking for missing 13-year-old Indigenous boy

Police say Stephen Donnelly was last seen around 3 p.m. on Dec. 10 in the 10400-block of 132nd Street

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help find a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police say Stephen Donnelly was last seen at 3 p.m. on Dec. 10 in the 10400-block of 132nd Street.

He has not been heard from since.

Stephen is described as Indigenous, five feet six inches tall, and approximately 95 pounds. Police say he has brown hair that is long on the top and shaved on the sides, and brown eyes. He was last wearing a black, white and grey jacket, jeans and blue shoes.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-191066.



