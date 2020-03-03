Lawrence Peter Myers. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP looking for man with ‘SIN’ tattoo, for being unlawfully at large

Police say Lawrence Peter Myers, 44, failed to appear in court

Surrey Mounties are looking for a man who’s wanted for being unlawfully at large.

Corporal Elenore Sturko said Lawrence Peter Myers, 44, failed to appear in court on a prohibited driving charge. He is white, five feet two inches tall, slim, and has blue eyes and brown hair. He also has several distinctive tattoos, including one that says “SIN” on his right forearm.

“He is believed to currently be in the Surrey area,” she said.

Sturko said anyone who knows where Myers is should not approach him but contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, quoting file number 2018-142658.

Tattoos inside right forearm

Tattoo back of neck


