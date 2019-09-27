Surrey RCMP looking for man who groped woman in Newton

Police say woman walking on 124th Street was touched on breast in early morning hours of Sept. 19

Surrey RCMP have released this image of a suspect vehicle in a groping incident in Newton.

Police are asking for help in identifying a sex assault suspect that allegedly touched a woman on the breast while he jogged past her in Newton earlier this month.

The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 19, when police say the woman was “groped” by the unknown man as she was walking southbound on 124th Street between 78th and 80th avenues.

According to an RCMP release, the suspect jogged past the woman, touching her as he passed by. He then ran to a nearby vehicle and fled the area.

The suspect is described a South Asian man, 25 to 30 years old, five feet 10 inches tall, and was wearing black jogging pants and a black hoodie with the hood up over his head at the time.

The suspect vehicle is a dark coloured sedan, the make and model has not been determined at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

