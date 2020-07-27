Surrey RCMP looking for man reported missing in Newton

Police say Cecil Clemah, 52, was last seen at 6 a.m. Monday, July 27, on Galway Crescent

Surrey Mounties need held to find Cecil Clemah, 52, who has been reported missing in Newton.

Police say Clemah was last seen at 6 a.m. Monday, July 27, on Galway Crescent – between King George Boulevard and 132nd Street, south of 88th Avenue. Corporal Elenore Sturko said Clemah has a medical condition which “may lead to him becoming confused or disorientated.

“Police and his family are concerned for his well-being,” she said.

Clemah is described as First Nations, five feet five inches tall, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camo sun hat, red medical mask, black sunglasses, a grey long sleeve shirt and camo pants.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



