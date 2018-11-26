Surrey RCMP say Irene Dan, 13, went missing on Sunday, Nov. 25. (Police handout)

Surrey RCMP looking for ‘high-risk’ missing teen girl

Irene Dan, 13, was last seen in the 17600-block of 104th Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday evening

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help them locate a “high-risk” missing teen.

Police say 13-year-old Irene Dan was last seen around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 25 in the 17600-block of 104th Avenue.

She has not been seen or heard from since, according to police.

Irene is described as Aboriginal, five feet tall, 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey memorial hoodie with Aboriginal art designs, pants, a black backpack and running shoes.

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being as it is out of character for her to be out of touch this long.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

