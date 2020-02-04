Surrey RCMP say 34-year-old Lauren Bennett was last seen at 4 a.m. on Jan. 31 in the 106 block of 135A Street in Surrey. (Photo submitted by RCMP)

Surrey RCMP looking for ‘high-risk’ 34-year-old woman

Police say Lauren Bennett was last seen at 4 a.m. on Jan. 31 in the 106 block of 135A Street in Surrey

Police in Surrey are asking the public to help them find a “high-risk” missing woman.

Surrey RCMP say 34-year-old Lauren Bennett was last seen at 4 a.m. on Jan. 31 in the 106 block of 135A Street in Surrey. She has not been seen or heard from since.

She is described as Caucasian with a fair complexion, five foot nine, slim build, curly brown hair and hazel eyes. Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-15956.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
All SFU campuses close but public schools remain open in Lower Mainland
Next story
Man arrested after making fake coronavirus claim on Westjet flight leaving Toronto

Just Posted

All SFU campuses close but public schools remain open in Lower Mainland

Up to 20 centimetres of snow expected in some areas

Surrey RCMP looking for ‘high-risk’ 34-year-old woman

Police say Lauren Bennett was last seen at 4 a.m. on Jan. 31 in the 106 block of 135A Street in Surrey

Air-quality hearing resumes for South Surrey galvanizing plant

Metro Vancouver presenting its case this week in Guildford

Suspect disarms Surrey officer, shoots himself in leg with energy weapon

Two Surrey RCMP officers sent to hospital after scuffle with man

Three men charged with 15 crimes, Surrey RCMP say

Cell phones, about $177,000, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, ketamine and six firearms were seized

VIDEO: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning

PHOTOS: Canada-USA women’s hockey rivalry on display in Victoria

Team Canada takes first Rivalry Series win on home ice

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

Canadians in Wuhan to be evacuated Thursday, government letter says

The government can’t guarantee that everyone who is eligible will be able to board the plane

Evacuation routes planned for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along slushy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

Abbotsford Police issue warning about sex offender released from prison

Taylor Dueck is living in Abbotsford after serving full jail term

B.C. man sentenced to 3.5 years for stealing wigs meant for kids with cancer

150 wigs were taken from Eva and Co. Wigs

Police search for family after toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton

The headstone reads the following: “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”

Most Read