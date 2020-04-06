Surrey RCMP looking for ‘distraction theft’ suspect

Suspect allegedly tried to swipe a man’s necklace while giving him a hug

Surrey Mounties need help to identify a “distraction theft” suspect who allegedly tried to swipe a man’s necklace while giving him a hug.

On March 4 a man told police he was approached in a parking lot in the area of 88th Avenue and 152nd Street.

“The suspect offered to trade some jewelry for the necklace that the man was wearing,” Corporal Elenore Sturko said. When the man declined to trade, the suspect removed the man’s necklace by giving him a hug. As bystanders who were in the area approached, the suspect dropped the necklace and left the area in a silver Honda Civic.”

The suspect is described as South Asian man, about six feet tall and medium-built. Police ask anyone with information to call the RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

