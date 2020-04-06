Distraction theft suspect. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Surrey RCMP looking for ‘distraction theft’ suspect

Suspect allegedly tried to swipe a man’s necklace while giving him a hug

Surrey Mounties need help to identify a “distraction theft” suspect who allegedly tried to swipe a man’s necklace while giving him a hug.

On March 4 a man told police he was approached in a parking lot in the area of 88th Avenue and 152nd Street.

“The suspect offered to trade some jewelry for the necklace that the man was wearing,” Corporal Elenore Sturko said. When the man declined to trade, the suspect removed the man’s necklace by giving him a hug. As bystanders who were in the area approached, the suspect dropped the necklace and left the area in a silver Honda Civic.”

The suspect is described as South Asian man, about six feet tall and medium-built. Police ask anyone with information to call the RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

RCMPSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tour de White Rock cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP looking for ‘distraction theft’ suspect

Suspect allegedly tried to swipe a man’s necklace while giving him a hug

Surrey Historical Society president offers advice on staying connected and sharing one’s ‘heritage’ during pandemic

‘Now is a good time to look around for old letters, photos, and journals’

Surrey councillor wants property taxes deferred to December

Linda Annis is expected to present notice of motion to that effect at April 6 “virtual” council meeting

Person found dead after apartment fire in White Rock

Crews called to Foster Street complex at 7:30 a.m. Monday

Mark Taylor’s hockey life: A ‘Cyclone’ for grandpa, pro days in NHL and new gig as DHA coach

Retail store operator embraces the role of coaching female hockey players

As 240K apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind

Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides $2,000 per month

Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam

Health officials had previously not recommended wearing them

UPDATE: UK PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care after COVID-19 symptoms worse

He has been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26

Travellers, travel agents ‘in agony’ over refund policies and customer service

Many Canadian carriers are offering customers flights rebookings or travel vouchers — but not refunds

Introverted and extroverted kids likely to react differently to COVID-19 restrictions

B.C. child psychologist says your parenting approach can’t be one-size fits all in social isolation

B.C. begins taking submissions for $2M COVID-19 research fund

Rural health, impact of shifting hospital resources among priorities

Easter Bunny not a COVID-19 carrier, allowed to do drop offs

World Health Organization grants permission to Bunny as he cannot transfer the virus

COVID-19 world update: 1,000 cases hit U.S. military; Good news in Spain, Portugal

Comprehensive collection of coronavirus news from around the world

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open this week

Most Read